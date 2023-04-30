UrduPoint.com

Over 70 People Released From Captivity In Northwestern Nigeria After Abduction - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2023 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2023) Over 70 people who had been kidnapped in the northwestern Nigerian state of Zamfara earlier in April have been released following the payment of a ransom, with two people killed while trying to escape, Nigeria's Premium Times newspaper reported on Saturday, citing a source.

"We've secured 74 people now ...

We've 15 people with the bandits now and we're still talking with them while two of our people have been killed a week ago," the source told the newspaper, adding that contrary to media reports 91 people had initially been kidnapped.

Earlier in the month, the Xinhua news agency reported, citing the local authorities, that militants had kidnapped 85 people from the settlement of Wanzamai in Zamfara. It was mostly women and children who were abducted, according to the report.

Gang attacks and kidnappings are frequent In Zamfara, especially in rural areas.

