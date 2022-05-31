Over 70 Requests About Evacuation From Ukraine Received in Past Day - Russian Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) A total of 76 requests from citizens of Ukraine and foreigners about evacuation to Russia or to areas of Moscow's special military operation controlled by the Russian army have been received by hotline operators over the past 24 hours, head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, who also leads Russia's humanitarian response coordination headquarters, said.

"Over the past 24 hours, the hotline of Russia's Humanitarian Response Interdepartmental Coordination Headquarters, Federal executive authorities, constituent entities of the Russian Federation and various public organizations have received 76 requests from foreign and Ukrainian citizens with requests for evacuation to the territory of Russia, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, as well as to areas of the Zaporozhye, Nikolayev, Kharkov and Kherson regions controlled by the Russian Armed Forces," Col.

Gen. Mizintsev said.

"Overall, the database contains 2,757,072 such requests from 2,137 settlements of Ukraine," he said.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the goal of the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, is to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." As of March 25, the Russian Armed Forces completed the main tasks of the first stage, significantly reducing the combat potential of Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.