Over 70 Security Officers Injured, 1 Dead in Beirut Unrest - Officials

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) Over 70 law enforcement officers were injured and one died during Saturday's unrest in Beirut, according to Lebanon's General Security Directorate.

"While carrying out the task to maintain security and order at demonstrations in central Beirut on August 8, which escalated into riots, 1st Sgt.

Tawfiq al-Douayhi was martyred and more than 70 members of the security forces sustained injuries," the directorate said.

On Saturday, thousands gathered in the downtown to vent their anger at the government, which they blame for Tuesday's deadly blast in the Beirut seaport. The protesters stormed the buildings of four ministries and the Association of Banks. A total of 490 people were injured in the unrest, according to media reports.