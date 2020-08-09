UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 70 Security Officers Injured, 1 Dead In Beirut Unrest - Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 04:20 AM

Over 70 Security Officers Injured, 1 Dead in Beirut Unrest - Officials

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) Over 70 law enforcement officers were injured and one died during Saturday's unrest in Beirut, according to Lebanon's General Security Directorate.

"While carrying out the task to maintain security and order at demonstrations in central Beirut on August 8, which escalated into riots, 1st Sgt.

Tawfiq al-Douayhi was martyred and more than 70 members of the security forces sustained injuries," the directorate said.

On Saturday, thousands gathered in the downtown to vent their anger at the government, which they blame for Tuesday's deadly blast in the Beirut seaport. The protesters stormed the buildings of four ministries and the Association of Banks. A total of 490 people were injured in the unrest, according to media reports.

Related Topics

Injured Riots Died Beirut Lebanon August Media Government

Recent Stories

Cricket: England v Pakistan 1st Test scoreboard

3 hours ago

Indian minister warns against 'speculating' on air ..

3 hours ago

Virus-hit Berkshire Hathaway buys back more than $ ..

3 hours ago

UAE reunites Yemeni Jewish family after 15 years o ..

6 hours ago

Roglic fires Bernal Tour warning with Ain win

3 hours ago

US academic urges world community to fulfill its p ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.