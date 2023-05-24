UrduPoint.com

Over 70 Ukrainian Militants Killed In Anti-Terrorist Operation In Belgorod Region - Shoigu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Over 70 Ukrainian Militants Killed in Anti-Terrorist Operation in Belgorod Region - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) More than 70 Ukrainian militants were eliminated during the counter-terrorist operation in the Belgorod region of Russia following attacks by Kiev earlier this week, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"During the counter-terrorist operation, the nationalist formations were blocked and defeated by air strikes, artillery fire and the active actions of the units covering the state border of the Western Military District. More than 70 Ukrainian terrorists were destroyed, as well as vehicles and armored vehicles. We will continue to respond promptly and extremely harshly to such actions by Ukrainian militants," Shoigu said at a ministerial meeting.

Related Topics

Fire Militants Russia Vehicles Belgorod Kiev Border

