Over 700 Catalan Policemen Raid Arms, Drug Trafficking Gang - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 07:02 PM

Over 700 officers of the Catalan autonomous police force, the Mossos d'Esquadra, have carried out a large-scale operation in Catalonia against a criminal organization engaged in weapons smuggling, drug trafficking and money laundering, media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Over 700 officers of the Catalan autonomous police force, the Mossos d'Esquadra, have carried out a large-scale operation in Catalonia against a criminal organization engaged in weapons smuggling, drug trafficking and money laundering, media reported on Friday.

The secret operation, dubbed Monrra, was launched on Friday morning in the Sant Roc district of Badalona, according to Catalonia's El Periodico newspaper.

The security forces have already conducted 30 raids in this district and other areas. In addition, they are also looking at the gang's underground facilities.

Spanish newspaper El Pais reported, citing sources from the Mossos d'Esquadra, that 40 members of the criminal organization had been arrested.

Arms and drug trafficking have long been a major concern in Catalonia. As a result, the national security forces carry out regular operations to eliminate organizations involved in such activities.

