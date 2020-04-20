Over 700 Coronavirus Patients in Russia in Serious Condition - Health Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) There are more than 700 patients with coronavirus in serious condition in Russia, consultations on them are carried out from the Federal medical center, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Monday.

"We have created a special federal advisory center, and all patients in serious condition are registered with this federal center and consulted by the highest-level specialists. There are more than 700 such patients today," Murashko told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

According to the latest data, the total number of coronavirus patients in Russia is more than 47,000, 405 of them died, 3,446 recovered.