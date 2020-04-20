UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 700 Coronavirus Patients In Russia In Serious Condition - Health Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 07:27 PM

Over 700 Coronavirus Patients in Russia in Serious Condition - Health Minister

There are more than 700 patients with coronavirus in serious condition in Russia, consultations on them are carried out from the federal medical center, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) There are more than 700 patients with coronavirus in serious condition in Russia, consultations on them are carried out from the Federal medical center, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Monday.

"We have created a special federal advisory center, and all patients in serious condition are registered with this federal center and consulted by the highest-level specialists. There are more than 700 such patients today," Murashko told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

According to the latest data, the total number of coronavirus patients in Russia is more than 47,000, 405 of them died, 3,446 recovered.

Related Topics

Russia Died All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

World May See Increased US-China Tensions Once Cor ..

3 minutes ago

Macron's Approval Rating in April Maintains Surge ..

3 minutes ago

UK to Create 30,000 Extra Mortuary Spaces as Death ..

26 minutes ago

Bosnia And Herzegovina Registers 49 Coronavirus De ..

26 minutes ago

Daily Number of COVID-19 Cases in Switzerland Cont ..

35 minutes ago

US Urges China to Allow Freedom of Movement to Rel ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.