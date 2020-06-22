Over 700 Cubic Feet of Diesel Leaked From Power Station Fuel Tank in Yakutia - Emergencies

- Home
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 02:02 PM
At least 22 cubic meters (777 cubic feet) of diesel have leaked from a damaged fuel reservoir at a diesel power station in Russia's Yakutia Republic, and part of the substance has spilled into the Alazeya river, local emergency services told Sputnik on Monday
"As a result of depressurization of a diesel fuel reservoir, over 22 cubic meters of oil products have spilled and partly leaked into a 40-kilometer stretch of the Alazeya river," the emergency services said.
On Sunday, local emergency services told Sputnik that about five tonnes of diesel fuel leaked from a tank with a capacity of 160 tonnes. The remainder of the fuel is being pumped out of the tank into three tanks with similar volumes and two 25-tonne tanks.
Circumstances of the incident are being clarified. The local prosecutor's office has ordered a probe.