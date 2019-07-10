UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 700 Farm Animals Killed By Lightning In Mongolia

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 01:39 PM

Over 700 farm animals killed by lightning in Mongolia

At least 738 farm animals were killed after lightning struck central-west Mongolia on Tuesday, the emergency management department of Arkhangai province said Wednesday

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :At least 738 farm animals were killed after lightning struck central-west Mongolia on Tuesday, the emergency management department of Arkhangai province said Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the afternoon in Tsetserleg soum of Arkhangai province, the department said in a statement.

The dead animals were from two households, the department said, adding that officials of the governor's office of Arkhangai and other relevant organizations are now working at the scene.

Related Topics

Dead Governor Tsetserleg Mongolia From

Recent Stories

S. Korea warns of 'prolonged' export row with Japa ..

2 seconds ago

Russia Army Chief, NATO's Supreme Allied Commander ..

22 seconds ago

EE urges people to cooperate for addressing loadsh ..

23 seconds ago

Pakistan receives first tranche of $991.4mln under ..

39 minutes ago

Asian markets advance as focus turns to US Fed bos ..

26 seconds ago

Russia's Kommersant Says Moscow May Resume Air Tra ..

29 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.