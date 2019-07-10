Over 700 farm animals killed by lightning in Mongolia

At least 738 farm animals were killed after lightning struck central-west Mongolia on Tuesday, the emergency management department of Arkhangai province said Wednesday

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :At least 738 farm animals were killed after lightning struck central-west Mongolia on Tuesday, the emergency management department of Arkhangai province said Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the afternoon in Tsetserleg soum of Arkhangai province, the department said in a statement.

The dead animals were from two households, the department said, adding that officials of the governor's office of Arkhangai and other relevant organizations are now working at the scene.