Over 700 Iranian Vessels Hold Parade in Persian Gulf to Mark US Sailors' Capture - Reports

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) More than 700 Iranian warships and military boats held a naval parade in the Persian Gulf on Saturday, ahead of the 5th anniversary of the detention of the US navy sailors who traveled into Iran's territorial waters, the Tasnim news agency reported.

The news outlet said that the parade took place near the Iranian island of Farsi, which has a strategic importance.

The parade involved vessels of the maritime Basij (mobilization) forces and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

On January 12, 2016, two US navy boats heading from Kuwait to Bahrain strayed into Iran's territorial waters in the Persian Gulf and were detained by the IRGC forces. Among those captured crew members were nine men and one woman.

Iran's forces had released sailors the next day when the information appeared that the US military boats entered the country's waters due to a navigation system failure.