MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) More than 700 pre-orders for Russia's luxury convertibles Aurus have already been placed, the company's General Director Adil Shirinov told Sputnik.

"There are currently over 700 applications, 65 of them are in the pre-contract stage - these are clients who are ready to conclude a contract," Shirinov said.

In early February, a source told Sputnik that state tests of Aurus luxury convertibles had been completed.

The Aurus project, also known as Kortezh, envisages the creation of luxury cars for top state officials. The Russian government's investment into the project has exceeded 12 billion rubles ($190.6 million).