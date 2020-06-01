Over 700 Russians Fly Home From New York, Miami Over Weekend - Russian Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) More than 700 Russians flew out from New York and Miami to their home country over the weekend, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov told reporters.

"Yesterday, 322 Russian citizens, including 10 babies, flew out to their home country. Three school children, who were here [in the US] within the framework of some 'educational exchange programs' returned home. Today [we have] 396 compatriots, including 49 babies and two school children [who returned to Russia]," Antonov told reporters on Sunday.

According to the Russian ambassador, 44 Russian citizens who needed to be repatriated urgently for humanitarian reasons were able to take advantage of the organized flights to Russia.

"There are people in difficult life situations among them, ill people who were undergoing treatment and rehabilitation in the US, handicapped and elderly people, as well as five students," Antonov said, answering questions from reporters, released by the Russian Embassy in the US.

He added that some situations required special attention and that the Russian embassy had to gather money for one Russian national to pay for his ticket to Moscow.

According to Antonov, a total of eight special repatriation flights have already been organized and more than 2,000 people were able to return home. About 1,000 Russian citizens who wish to return home remain in the United States.

On Saturday, an Aeroflot plane carrying 70 Russians who had decided to return home amid the coronavirus pandemic arrived from London to St. Petersburg. Last week, an Aeroflot plane brought Russians, including 12 babies and over 30 students (12 of them school students), from New York to Moscow. There were 67 people from the so-called "humanitarian list" among the passengers.