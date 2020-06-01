UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 700 Russians Fly Home From New York, Miami Over Weekend - Russian Ambassador

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 07:10 AM

Over 700 Russians Fly Home From New York, Miami Over Weekend - Russian Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) More than 700 Russians flew out from New York and Miami to their home country over the weekend, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov told reporters.

"Yesterday, 322 Russian citizens, including 10 babies, flew out to their home country. Three school children, who were here [in the US] within the framework of some 'educational exchange programs' returned home. Today [we have] 396 compatriots, including 49 babies and two school children [who returned to Russia]," Antonov told reporters on Sunday.

According to the Russian ambassador, 44 Russian citizens who needed to be repatriated urgently for humanitarian reasons were able to take advantage of the organized flights to Russia.

"There are people in difficult life situations among them, ill people who were undergoing treatment and rehabilitation in the US, handicapped and elderly people, as well as five students," Antonov said, answering questions from reporters, released by the Russian Embassy in the US.

He added that some situations required special attention and that the Russian embassy had to gather money for one Russian national to pay for his ticket to Moscow.

According to Antonov, a total of eight special repatriation flights have already been organized and more than 2,000 people were able to return home. About 1,000 Russian citizens who wish to return home remain in the United States.

On Saturday, an Aeroflot plane carrying 70 Russians who had decided to return home amid the coronavirus pandemic arrived from London to St. Petersburg. Last week, an Aeroflot plane brought Russians, including 12 babies and over 30 students (12 of them school students), from New York to Moscow. There were 67 people from the so-called "humanitarian list" among the passengers.

Related Topics

Exchange Moscow Russia London St. Petersburg Miami New York United States Money Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Egypt registers 1,536 new coronavirus cases

5 hours ago

India reports 8,380 new positive corona cases

5 hours ago

ADX-listed companies gain AED3.3 bn in Sunday&#039 ..

5 hours ago

Gross bank assets in Abu Dhabi, Dubai to AED2.897 ..

6 hours ago

Gross bank assets in Abu Dhabi, Dubai to AED2.897 ..

6 hours ago

25.182 mmbbl of crude imported by Japan from UAE i ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.