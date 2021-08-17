Over 700 SIV Applicants Departed Afghanistan in Past 48 Hours - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) More than 700 Special Immigrant visa (SIV) applicants have departed Afghanistan in the past 48 hours bringing the total number of evacuated individuals under the SIV program to almost 2,000, US Army Brig. Gen. William Taylor told reporters.

"More than seven hundred SIV applicants have departed Afghanistan in the past 48 hours by a combination of contract and commercial air, bringing the total [number of processed applicants]l today to nearly 2000," Taylor said during a press briefing on Monday.

Earlier in August, US media reported that the US government was planning to continue flying out 700 Afghans every week and bring in the United States some 20,000 SIV-eligible Afghans and their families.

So far, the Biden administration has managed to evacuate about 2.5 percent of the 80,000 Afghans who have applied for the Special Immigration Visa.