Over 700 Ukraine Soldiers Destroyed in Soledar Area in 72 Hours- Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) More than 700 Ukrainian military and over 300 Ukrainian weapon units have been destroyed in Soledar in the past 72 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Only in the past three days, more than 700 Ukrainian military and over 300 units of Ukrainian armed forces have been destroyed in the area of the city of Soledar," the ministry said.

The ministry added that the complex of measures implemented by the Russian troops ensured the successful offensive actions to liberate Soledar.