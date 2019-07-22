UrduPoint.com
Over 700 Undocumented Migrants Arrive in Spain by Sea Over Past Week - Reports

Over 700 undocumented migrants, including children, have reached the coast of Spain's southernmost region of Andalusia by sea over the past week, media reported on Monday, citing local authorities and rescue services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Over 700 undocumented migrants, including children, have reached the coast of Spain's southernmost region of Andalusia by sea over the past week, media reported on Monday, citing local authorities and rescue services.

According to Spain's Europa Press news agency, 712 migrants, including 20 children, reached Andalusia aboard 13 boats over the given period. One woman reportedly died on the journey.

Rescue services found four boats carrying 234 migrants on Thursday, the largest number of migrants recorded that week, who were then transferred to the ports of Malaga and Matril.

The last group of migrants was discovered on Sunday and transferred to the port of Almeria.

According to the media outlet, about 405 migrants were rescued and transferred to different cities in southern Spain within the first week of July, while in the second week the figure grew to 590.

Together with last weeks' discoveries, over 1,700 undocumented migrants have arrived in Spain so far this month.

Over the past four years, European countries have struggled with their worst migration crisis in recent history. The migration issue is a stumbling block for the European Union as it has no proper system in place for regulating the fair distribution of refugees rescued in the Mediterranean Sea among member states. Spain, Italy and Greece have been the most affected countries as they serve as the main entry points for migrants who reach Europe by sea.

