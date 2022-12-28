Over 700 Vital Infrastructure Facilities Damaged in Ukraine Since February 24 - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) More than 700 critical infrastructure facilities have been damaged in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian military operation, Ukrainian First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Yevhenii Yenin said on Tuesday.

"In total, we have information about more than 35,000 damaged facilities as a result of Russian attacks. And since the beginning of the invasion, 702 objects of critical infrastructure have been damaged," Yenin said in a televised statement.

He added that mostly gas pipelines and power substations were damaged.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Moscow said that the aim of its operation is the "demilitarization and denazification" of Ukraine.

Energy facilities across Ukraine have been targeted by Russia starting October 10 in retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on Russian infrastructure and the bombing of the Crimean bridge, which Moscow believes was carried out by Ukrainian special services. The strikes have been launched against power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine. In mid-November, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged.