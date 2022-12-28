UrduPoint.com

Over 700 Vital Infrastructure Facilities Damaged In Ukraine Since February 24 - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Over 700 Vital Infrastructure Facilities Damaged in Ukraine Since February 24 - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) More than 700 critical infrastructure facilities have been damaged in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian military operation, Ukrainian First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Yevhenii Yenin  said on Tuesday.

"In total, we have information about more than 35,000 damaged facilities as a result of Russian attacks. And since the beginning of the invasion, 702 objects of critical infrastructure have been damaged," Yenin said in a televised statement.

He added that mostly gas pipelines and power substations were damaged.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Moscow said that the aim of its operation is the "demilitarization and denazification" of Ukraine.

Energy facilities across Ukraine have been targeted by Russia starting October 10 in retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on Russian infrastructure and the bombing of the Crimean bridge, which Moscow believes was carried out by Ukrainian special services. The strikes have been launched against power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine. In mid-November, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Luhansk Donetsk February October Gas From Industry

Recent Stories

Nearly 200 starving Rohingya reach Indonesia after ..

Nearly 200 starving Rohingya reach Indonesia after month at sea

38 minutes ago
 Switzerland Calls on Serbia, Kosovo to Refrain Fro ..

Switzerland Calls on Serbia, Kosovo to Refrain From Escalation - Foreign Ministr ..

38 minutes ago
 CM prays for early recovery of Maulana Tariq Jamil ..

CM prays for early recovery of Maulana Tariq Jamil

1 hour ago
 US Looks Forward to Supporting Nepal Deepen Democr ..

US Looks Forward to Supporting Nepal Deepen Democratic Traditions Post Elections ..

1 hour ago
 France charges man over World Cup teen hit-and-run ..

France charges man over World Cup teen hit-and-run

1 hour ago
 Russia to ban oil exports to countries with price ..

Russia to ban oil exports to countries with price cap from February

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.