TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) More than 7,000 candidates will run in Iran's upcoming parliamentary elections, which are scheduled for February 21, the chairman of the Iranian Interior Ministry electoral headquarters, Jamal Orf, said on Thursday.

"I have to tell people that after considering candidacies by the country's Guardian Council of the Constitution, a competence of 7,148 people was confirmed," Orf said in a statement.

The initial number of registered candidates for participation in the parliamentary elections amounted to around 15,500 people. Under election rules, candidates must be approved by the Constitution Guardian Council, the nation's election supervision body.

The election campaign started on Thursday. The elections to Iran's 290-seat unicameral parliament are held every four years.