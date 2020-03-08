UrduPoint.com
Over 7,000 Coronavirus Cases Registered In South Korea, Death Toll At 50 - KCDC

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 06:40 AM

Over 7,000 Coronavirus Cases Registered in South Korea, Death Toll at 50 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) The number of coronavirus-infected people has gone up to 7,134 in South Korea, with a total of 50 deaths from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) currently registered in the country, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

The number of people who have been discharged from hospital in South Korea now stands at 130, according to KCDC. Tests of over 19,370 people are still being processed.

Just a day ago, the coronavirus death toll in South Korea was 44, while the number of confirmed cases was 6,767.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

