UrduPoint.com

Over 7,000 Hospital Nurses Strike In New York - Union

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2023 | 07:17 PM

Over 7,000 Hospital Nurses Strike in New York - Union

More than 7,000 nurses in New York City are striking Monday, according to a union release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) More than 7,000 nurses in New York City are striking Monday, according to a union release.

"After bargaining late into the night at Montefiore and Mount Sinai Hospital yesterday, no tentative agreements were reached," the release stated. "Today, more than 7,000 nurses at two hospitals are on strike for fair contracts that improve patient care.

"

The New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) said the picketing would take place at four hospitals: Montefiore Moses, Montefiore Weiler, and Montefiore Hutch in the Bronx, and Mount Sinai in Manhattan.

On Sunday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul released a statement asking for binding arbitration and calling on the Department of Health to enforce nurse staffing requirements under the law.

NYSNA is the state's largest union for registered nurses, representing more than 42,000 members.

Related Topics

Governor Manhattan New York Sunday

Recent Stories

Customs and free zones chairman inaugurates SteelF ..

Customs and free zones chairman inaugurates SteelFab 2023

3 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif hopes to mu ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif hopes to muster worth $8 bn international ..

57 seconds ago
 Murder accused held in Taxila

Murder accused held in Taxila

5 minutes ago
 Motorcyclist killed in accident in wah Cantt

Motorcyclist killed in accident in wah Cantt

5 minutes ago
 Efforts underway to slowdown population growth in ..

Efforts underway to slowdown population growth in RWP

5 minutes ago
 Mepco to outsource 26 feeders to DI Khan, Rahimyar ..

Mepco to outsource 26 feeders to DI Khan, Rahimyar Khan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.