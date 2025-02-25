Over 7,000 People Killed In Eastern DR Congo Since January: PM
Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 12:00 AM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Violence raging in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has killed "more than 7,000 compatriots", many of them civilians, since last month, the Congolese premier said Monday.
The Rwanda-backed M23 armed group has seized large swathes of the mineral-rich eastern DRC -- including the main cities of Goma and Bukavu -- in the face of limited resistance from Congolese forces.
"The security situation in eastern DRC has reached alarming levels," Prime Minister Judith Suminwa Tuluka told the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, stressing that since January, "the deaths of more than 7,000 compatriots" had been registered.
They include "more than 2,500 bodies buried without being identified", she said, adding that another 1,500 bodies were still in the morgue.
Asked at a press briefing on the sidelines of the council whether the dead were civilians or soldiers, she said that "for the moment... we have not yet been able to identify all of these people".
But, she stressed, "there is a significant mass of civilians who are part of these dead".
The M23 movement, supported by some 4,000 Rwandan soldiers, according to UN experts, now controls large tracts of eastern DRC, a troubled region rich in natural resources.
Its rapid advance has sent thousands fleeing.
Recent Stories
Emirates NBD's General Assembly Meeting approves substantial ordinary dividend o ..
Pakistan’s economy on the path to stability: Adviser
Kohat Police honors exceptional officers with awards
PTI responsible for damaging system: Afzal
Speakers for youth role to foster peace, social cohesion
DPM, Azerbaijan's PM discuss ties
Faryal Talpur inquires about Sunjay Kumar
Court issues arrest warrants for suspects in attack on Sindh House
Apple says to invest $500 bn in US as Trump tariffs bite
Farmer’s house robbed twice in a month
SC adjourns appeals against civilians trials in army courts
'Monster Hunter' on prowl for new audiences as latest game drops
More Stories From World
-
Critically-ill pope 'not in pain': Vatican source3 minutes ago
-
Over 7,000 people killed in eastern DR Congo since January: PM3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan calls for dialogue as UNGA adopt two competing resolutions on Ukraine war; abstains on tex ..3 minutes ago
-
'Monster Hunter' on prowl for new audiences as latest game drops21 minutes ago
-
US shuns climate science meeting as UN warns 'time is not on our side'21 minutes ago
-
Frankfurt stocks, euro rise on German vote outcome21 minutes ago
-
German vote winner Merz faces tough talks to build govt3 hours ago
-
Zelensky offers to resign in exchange for Ukrainian NATO membership3 hours ago
-
German vote winner Merz faces tough talks to build govt5 hours ago
-
Indonesia's new sovereign wealth fund: what to know6 hours ago
-
Indonesia's new sovereign wealth fund: what to know6 hours ago
-
Frankfurt stocks, euro rise on German vote outcome6 hours ago