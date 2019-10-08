Over 70,000 People Affected By Heat in Japan Since May - Reports

(@imziishan)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) More than 70,000 people were taken to hospital in Japan with signs of heat stroke due to the extreme heat in the country, while 126 of them died, media reported, citing Japan's fire service.

As many as 71,452 people were hospitalized in Japan with signs of a heat stroke from the first week of May to the first week of October, the Kyodo news agency reported.

This figure is the second-highest following the last year's historical record when 95,000 people sought medical assistance during the summertime.

The reason for heat-related problems is traditionally hot summer, especially in August, and the fact that this year's hot weather in the country continued until the end of September.