Over 70,000 People In Need Of Immediate Aid In Hurricane-Hit Bahamas - UN Under Secretary

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 03:20 AM

Over 70,000 People in Need of Immediate Aid in Hurricane-Hit Bahamas - UN Under Secretary

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) More than 70,000 people in the Bahamas are in immediate need of life-saving humanitarian aid amid destruction from Hurricane Dorian, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock said in a press briefing.

"It is clear, there are probably over 70,000 people who are in immediate need of life-saving assistance both in Abaco and Grand Bahama," Lowcock told reporters via a phone link from the Bahamas on Wednesday.

Lowcock said to enable assistance for more than a fifth of the country's population, the UN Central Emergency Fund had made an immediate allocation of $1 million.

"I have told the Prime Minister [Hubert Minnis] that I will be immediately releasing $1 million from the Response Fund to deal with.

.. water, food, shelter, accommodation and medical supplies," Lawcock said.

The United Nations, together with the National Emergency Management Agency and the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency have conducted an over-flight to assess the impact of the hurricane, Lowcock added.

On Thursday, the United Nations plans to send teams on the ground to assess the needs of the population in the Bahamas most affected by the hurricane.

On Sunday, Hurricane Dorian reached the highest-level Category 5 storm, damaging or destroying at least 13,000 housing structures on the Caribbean archipelago and killing at least five people.

