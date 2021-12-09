Over 70,000 prosecuted for work-related crimes in China since 2018

Procuratorates across China brought more than 58,000 prosecutions against 73,488 people suspected of work-related crimes from January 2018 to November 2021, according to a statement by China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) on Thursday

BEIJING, Dec 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Procuratorates across China brought more than 58,000 prosecutions against 73,488 people suspected of work-related crimes from January 2018 to November 2021, according to a statement by China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) on Thursday.

Of those prosecuted, 82 were former provincial-level officials, said the SPP statement.

During the same period, procuratorial organs nationwide accepted 74,869 cases of various work-related crimes involving 89,650 people, and filed for the confiscation of the illegal income of 48 corrupt officials who had fled the country or died, it said.