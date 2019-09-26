UrduPoint.com
Over 70,000 Servicemen To Ensure Security During Afghan Presidential Election - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) The Afghan authorities will use more than 70,000 servicemen to ensure security of Saturday's presidential election amid the Taliban's threats to disrupt the vote, media reported on Wednesday.

The has been postponed twice amid a number of deadly terrorist attacks by the Taliban. Several candidates have halted their campaigns due to the Taliban threat.

According to the TOLO news broadcaster, 72,000 officers of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces will ensure security of the voting, while from 20,000 to 30,000 servicemen will be available as reinforcements.

Afghanistan continues to suffer from an unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of the Taliban movement and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). In recent months, the United States has been engaged in talks with the Taliban that failed earlier this month.

