Over 700,000 in Louisiana, Texas Without Power Due to Hurricane Laura - Outage Tracker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Over 700,000 customers in the US states of Louisiana and Texas have lost power due to hurricane Laura, the PowerOutage.us website revealed on Thursday.

More than 585,000 people have no electricity in Louisiana, which faced most serious consequences of the hurricane. Over 140,000 people experience outages in Texas.

The National Hurricane Center issued a public advisory about damaging winds and flooding rainfall spreading inland over central and northern portions of Louisiana and high water levels persisting along portions of the Gulf of Mexico coast.

Hurricane Laura hit the Louisiana coast shortly after midnight local time (05:00 GMT) with winds in excess of 150 miles per hour. The category 4 storm was one of the strongest to ever to make landfall along the US portion of the Gulf of Mexico. By late Thursday morning, Laura had weakened to a category 1 hurricane.

President Donald Trump pledged a huge national effort to rescue victims of Hurricane Laura in addition to the US government's backing for rebuilding and repair efforts to follow, the White House said in a statement.