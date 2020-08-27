UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 700,000 In Louisiana, Texas Without Power Due To Hurricane Laura - Outage Tracker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 09:55 PM

Over 700,000 in Louisiana, Texas Without Power Due to Hurricane Laura - Outage Tracker

Over 700,000 customers in the US states of Louisiana and Texas have lost power due to hurricane Laura, the PowerOutage.us website revealed on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Over 700,000 customers in the US states of Louisiana and Texas have lost power due to hurricane Laura, the PowerOutage.us website revealed on Thursday.

More than 585,000 people have no electricity in Louisiana, which faced most serious consequences of the hurricane. Over 140,000 people experience outages in Texas.

The National Hurricane Center issued a public advisory about damaging winds and flooding rainfall spreading inland over central and northern portions of Louisiana and high water levels persisting along portions of the Gulf of Mexico coast.

Hurricane Laura hit the Louisiana coast shortly after midnight local time (05:00 GMT) with winds in excess of 150 miles per hour. The category 4 storm was one of the strongest to ever to make landfall along the US portion of the Gulf of Mexico. By late Thursday morning, Laura had weakened to a category 1 hurricane.

President Donald Trump pledged a huge national effort to rescue victims of Hurricane Laura in addition to the US government's backing for rebuilding and repair efforts to follow, the White House said in a statement.

Related Topics

Storm Electricity Water White House Trump Mexico Government

Recent Stories

Germany to Extend Ban on Major Public Events Until ..

2 minutes ago

WHO Chief Says Will Set Up Review Committee for In ..

2 minutes ago

Permanent solution to Karachi's civic issues in of ..

2 minutes ago

Chairman submits proposed draft of NAB rules in Su ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister announces Baba Fareed University in ..

2 minutes ago

SSP reviews security arrangements for 8th Muharram ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.