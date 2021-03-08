UrduPoint.com
Over 700,000 Moscow Residents Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Deputy Mayor

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 02:17 PM

More than 700,000 people in the Russian capital of Moscow have already received COVID-19 vaccine shots, Moscow Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) More than 700,000 people in the Russian capital of Moscow have already received COVID-19 vaccine shots, Moscow Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said on Monday.

"To date, more than 700,000 people have been vaccinated in Moscow," Rakova told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The deputy mayor also said that vaccination in the city was going well in general, adding that about 10,000 to 15,000 people receiving shots every day.

Russia launched its mass vaccination campaign last December. Last week, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin expressed the belief on Friday that the bulk of the national coronavirus immunization program should be implemented by the fall.

