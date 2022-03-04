Over 700,000 People Entered Poland From Ukraine - Border Guard

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) More than 700,000 people have entered Poland from Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian special operation in the country, the Polish border guard said on Friday.

"Since February 24, 706,300 people have entered Poland from Ukraine," the statement said.

As of 14:00 GMT on Friday, the Polish border guards registered entry of 59,100 people from Ukraine, according to the statement.