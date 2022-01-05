LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) An online petition asking that former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair's newly given knighthood be rescinded has been signed by more than 700,000 people as of Wednesday morning.

Blair, who served as Labour prime minister from 1997-2007, was appointed Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter in Queen Elizabeth II's New Year Honours List which recognized the achievements and service of extraordinary people across the United Kingdom in 2022, from COVID-19 medical heroes to sports stars to James bond character Daniel Craig.

The decision to award the former Labour leader a knighthood has been widely criticized by peace activists who accused him of war crimes for sending UK troops into Iraq and Afghanistan, while others are demanding a reform of the queen's honour system.

"He was personally responsible for causing the death of countless innocent, civilian lives and servicemen in various conflicts. For this alone he should be held accountable for war crimes," the petition, posted on the change.org platform, reads.

Lindsey German, the convenor of the Stop the War Coalition, said that Blair's knighthood was a "kick in the teeth" for the people of Iraq and Afghanistan and for all the people who protested against the US-led wars.