Over 71kg Of Heroin Seized In Eastern Turkey

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 02:40 PM

Over 71kg of heroin seized in eastern Turkey

Turkish security forces on Thursday seized over 71 kilograms (156 pounds) of heroin in eastern Van province, according to the provincial security directorate

VAN, TURKEY , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Turkish security forces on Thursday seized over 71 kilograms (156 Pounds) of heroin in eastern Van province, according to the provincial security directorate.

In a statement, the directorate said the security forces stopped a vehicle at a check point in Gurpinar district as part of efforts against trade, transportation and storage of illicit drugs.

After searching the vehicle thoroughly with a sniffer dog, the teams found the heroin hidden inside the car seats.

The driver Muslum E. and two others in the vehicle, Sevki E. and Sukran E., were arrested, the statement said.

