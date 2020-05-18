UrduPoint.com
Over 7.1Mln COVID-19 Cases Conducted In Russia - Public Health Watchdog

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 11:55 AM

Over 7.1 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the outbreak, and 264,000 people across the country remain under medical monitoring as suspected carriers, the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Over 7.1 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the outbreak, and 264,000 people across the country remain under medical monitoring as suspected carriers, the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Monday.

"Over 7.

1 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in the Russian Federation. As many as 264,000 people remain under medical monitoring," Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

A total of 230,000 tests have been conducted in the country over the past 24 hours, the watchdog specified.

According to the data provided by the country's COVID-19 response center on Sunday, Russia has confirmed 281,752 COVID-19 cases, with 67,373 recoveries and 2,631 fatalities.

