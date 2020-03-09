UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 7,300 Coronavirus Cases Registered In South Korea, Death Toll Increases To 51 - KCDC

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 06:40 AM

Over 7,300 Coronavirus Cases Registered in South Korea, Death Toll Increases to 51 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The number of coronavirus-infected people has gone up to 7,382 in South Korea, with a total of 51 deaths from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) currently registered in the country, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

A total of 248 new coronavirus cases and one new death were registered in the country in the past 24 hours.

The number of people who have been discharged from hospital in South Korea now stands at 166, according to KCDC - 36 people recovered in the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

South Korea From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia to close schools effective Monday ove ..

5 hours ago

Emirates Airline intensifies cleaning, disinfectio ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, WHO Chief review global fight a ..

7 hours ago

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar ‘goes mad’ with UrduPoi ..

8 hours ago

No coronavirus cases among Emirati students abroad ..

8 hours ago

Lithuania FM opens embassy in Abu Dhabi

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.