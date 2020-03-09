Over 7,300 Coronavirus Cases Registered in South Korea, Death Toll Increases to 51 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The number of coronavirus-infected people has gone up to 7,382 in South Korea, with a total of 51 deaths from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) currently registered in the country, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

A total of 248 new coronavirus cases and one new death were registered in the country in the past 24 hours.

The number of people who have been discharged from hospital in South Korea now stands at 166, according to KCDC - 36 people recovered in the past 24 hours.