BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) More than 7,300 polling stations across Syria have opened their doors to voters at 8:00 a.m. (05:00 GMT) in the country's legislative elections.

State television broadcast images of dozens of voters gathered outside stations before voting officially begins.

More than 1,600 candidates are vying for the 250 seats of the People's Council of Syria. The National Progressive Front, headed by the Baath Party, is heavy favorite to secure an absolute majority, as per tradition. No party or coalition poses a significant challenge to the Progressive Front, but a large number of independents with a high chance of winning are on the ballots.

The voting was initially scheduled to be held in April but was postponed twice due to pandemic fears.

This is the third legislative election since the beginning of a conflict in Syria in 2011 and the one with the largest territory under government control since.

Polling stations will close at 8:00 p.m. local time but can be extended in case of high voter turnout leading to voting delays.