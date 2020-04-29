Over 730,000 Coronavirus Tests Carried Out in Moscow - Municipal Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Over 730,000 tests for the new coronavirus have been run in the Russian capital as of Wednesday, according to the official portal of the Moscow Mayor and Moscow Government.

"To date, more than 730,000 tests for the coronavirus have been carried out in Moscow. In total, almost 5,700 tests for the coronavirus infection are run per 100,000 people.

By this indicator, Moscow has become an absolute leader among metropolitan cities of the world," the portal said in a statement.

According to the statement, every day more than 25,000 people test for COVID-19 in Federal, municipal and private laboratories. People with symptoms of acute respiratory viral infections, as well as patients with pneumonia and those who live with a confirmed COVID-19 carrier, are tested.

So far, Moscow has registered 48,426 cases of the disease, including 4,130 recoveries and 479 fatalities. Among the confirmed cases, 43,817 are active.