Over 73Mln Watch US Presidential Debate, Down 13% From 2016 - Research Firm

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) More than 73 million people watched the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden, the Nielsen marketing research firm said in a press release.

"An estimated 73.1 million people tuned in to watch the first debate of the 2020 presidential election on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020," the release said on Wednesday.

The viewership for Tuesday's presidential debate is 13 percent less than the first debate between then-Republican presidential nominee Trump and his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton in 2016.

More than 84 million people watched the first debate between Trump and Clinton on September 26, 2016.

The next two presidential debates are scheduled for October 15 in Florida and October 22 in Tennessee. The vice presidential candidates' only debate is set for October 7 in Utah.