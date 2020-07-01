Over 74% of Russians Support Constitutional Amendments - Preliminary Results

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Over 74 percent of Russian nationals support amendments to the constitution in the ongoing nationwide vote, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said, citing preliminary results after counting 1 percent of ballots

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Over 74 percent of Russian nationals support amendments to the constitution in the ongoing nationwide vote, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said, citing preliminary results after counting 1 percent of ballots.

As many as 24.69 percent of Russians voted against the constitutional amendments.

The average voter turnout across Russia has exceeded 60 percent, according to CEC.

Russia is voting on a comprehensive package of 206 amendments to the main law.

The vote seeks to introduce amendments to the 1993 constitution, which will include protecting the institution of marriage as the union of a man and a woman, setting children as a priority of Russia's domestic policy and an obligation to support and protect culture as the unique heritage of Russia's multi-ethnic nation.

Other amendments will confirm that Russia safeguards historical truth and honors the efforts of the defenders of the motherland.

The amendments envision a limit of two consecutive six-year terms for the president of the Russian Federation. The provision applies to the president at the time the legal changes enter into force, not taking into account the number of terms previously served in this position, thus paving the way for Putin to run again after his current term ends in 2024.

The proposed changes also aim to protect Russia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, prohibiting any attempts or calls to alienate part of its territory.