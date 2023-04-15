Over 7,400 New COVID-19 Cases, 37 Deaths Detected in Russia in 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) Russia has detected 7,445 new cases of COVID-19 and 37 deaths over the past 24 hours, the Russian response center said on Saturday.

"We detected 7,445 new cases of COVID-19 and 37 people died over the last 24 hours," the statement said, adding that 1,085 people were taken to hospitals with COVID-19 and 8,731 patients have recovered.

The number of hospitalizations increased by 3,6% from the day prior, while the number of recoveries dropped by 9,1%, the statement also said.

The increase in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations was observed in 41 regions of Russia and the decrease in 29 regions, while in another 15 regions the situation stayed the same.