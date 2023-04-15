UrduPoint.com

Over 7,400 New COVID-19 Cases, 37 Deaths Detected In Russia In 24 Hours - Response Center

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Over 7,400 New COVID-19 Cases, 37 Deaths Detected in Russia in 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) Russia has detected 7,445 new cases of COVID-19 and 37 deaths over the past 24 hours, the Russian response center said on Saturday.

"We detected 7,445 new cases of COVID-19 and 37 people died over the last 24 hours," the statement said, adding that 1,085 people were taken to hospitals with COVID-19 and 8,731 patients have recovered.

The number of hospitalizations increased by 3,6% from the day prior, while the number of recoveries dropped by 9,1%, the statement also said.

The increase in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations was observed in 41 regions of Russia and the decrease in 29 regions, while in another 15 regions the situation stayed the same.

Related Topics

Russia Died Same From

Recent Stories

DEWA launches its second nanosatellite DEWA SAT-2

DEWA launches its second nanosatellite DEWA SAT-2

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls for strengthening United Nations

Pakistan calls for strengthening United Nations

27 minutes ago
 Military leadership reiterates commitment to suppo ..

Military leadership reiterates commitment to support national responses against ..

34 minutes ago
 UAE participates in International Monetary and Fin ..

UAE participates in International Monetary and Financial Committee meeting

53 minutes ago
 12 dead, 27 injured in bus accident in west India

12 dead, 27 injured in bus accident in west India

2 hours ago
 New UNESCO report reveals $97 billion barrier to r ..

New UNESCO report reveals $97 billion barrier to reaching education targets

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.