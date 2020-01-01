Over 740,000 Syrian Refugees Returned Home Since September 2015 Reconciliation Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

More than 741,000 refugees have returned to Syria from foreign countries since the end of September 2015, the Russian Centre for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said in its bulletin on Wednesday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) More than 741,000 refugees have returned to Syria from foreign countries since the end of September 2015 , the Russian Centre for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said in its bulletin on Wednesday.

"Since September 30, 2015, a total of 741,952 people returned to Syria from foreign countries, including 222,892 women and 378,672 children," the bulletin said.

Over the past 24 hours alone, 853 Syrian refugees have returned home, including 352 from Lebanon and 501 from Jordan, the overwhelming majority of them women and children.

The return of refugees is strongly inspired by the recovering social infrastructure in Syria. In figures it accounts for 345 settlements currently under maintenance in Aleppo, Damascus, Deir ez-Zor, Latakia, Hama, Homs, Daraa, As Suwayda, Al Qunaitra and Raqqa. The new infrastructure includes 2,700 residential houses, 220 schools, 166 pre-school institutions, 233 medical centers, 191 bakeries, 198 electric mills, 273 water pumping stations and 93 iconic buildings.

Since July 2018, the total numbers of repaired infrastructure include 937 educational and 227 medical institutions, five vehicle bridges and 683 miles of roads, 621 miles of power lines, 188 water facilities, 294 bakeries, 763 power substation, and 14,400 industrial enterprises.

At the same time, Russia continues humanitarian support to residents of Syria. Over the past day, 400 food kits have been delivered to the residents of the Kherbet-al-Khana settlement of the Raqqa province. The entire volume of Moscow's humanitarian aid to Syria so far comes down to 2,300 humanitarian actions of delivering a total 3,900 tonnes of food, bottled water and essential goods to the Syrian people, in addition to medical services that Russian doctors have provided for 177 Syrians.