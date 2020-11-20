Over 75% Americans Believe US Divided on Important Values - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) More than three quarters of Americans believe the United States is now more divided over important values than it was when President Donald Trump took office four years ago, a new poll reported on Thursday.

"Three-fourths (76 percent) of Americans believe that we are greatly divided when it comes to the nation's most important values," Monmouth University Polls said in a statement. "Just 21 percent feel we are generally in agreement on these values."

Ninety percent of Democrats said the country had become more divided under Trump and 49 percent of Republicans.

Less than one third of Americans believe projected President-Elect Joe Biden will be able to restore an improved measure of national unity, the poll reported.