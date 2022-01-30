UrduPoint.com

Over 75% Of Adults Vaccinated Against COVID-19 In India - Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2022 | 06:10 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that over 75% of all adults in India are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and congratulated citizens on this success.

"75% of all adults are fully vaccinated. Congratulations to our fellow citizens for this momentous feat. Proud of all those who make our vaccination a success," Modi wrote on Twitter.

According to the latest data from the Indian Health Ministry of Health, more than 939 million people in the country received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 706.3 million were fully vaccinated.

Vaccination campaign began in India in mid-January, 2021. Doctors, police officers and representatives of emergency services became the first to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

Then, the authorities started to vaccinate those over 50 years old and with concomitant diseases. On May 1, 2021, all residents of India over 18 years were allowed to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Adolescents over 15 years old started to receive COVID-19 vaccines from January, 2022.

India remains the second country in the world by the number of COVID-19 cases. According to the latest data from the Indian Health Ministry, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has exceeded 41 million. Over 387 million have recovered, and more than 494,000 have died.

