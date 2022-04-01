Over 75% of Americans Disapprove of Job Congress Doing - Poll

More than three quarters of Americans disapprove of the job Congress is doing, with the rating remaining low since the fall, according to a Gallup poll out Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) More than three quarters of Americans disapprove of the job Congress is doing, with the rating remaining low since the fall, according to a Gallup poll out Friday.

"Twenty-one percent of Americans currently approve of the job Congress is doing, while 76% disapprove," the pollster said, noting that this is in line with the 18% to 23% range seen since October.

However, the approval rating is down from the 12-year high of 36% of March 2021.

"Congress' job rating is now about the same as in the second half of 2020, after enjoying a brief rise to 31% following the passage of several pieces of emergency economic-relief legislation in the early days of the pandemic," the press release added.

The survey was conducted March 1-18.