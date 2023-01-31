Over 75% of Americans Dissatisfied With Nation - Poll

More than 75% of Americans express dissatisfaction with the way things are going in their country, but the share of those experiencing "intense" dissatisfaction has declined, a fresh Gallup poll revealed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) More than 75% of Americans express dissatisfaction with the way things are going in their country, but the share of those experiencing "intense" dissatisfaction has declined, a fresh Gallup poll revealed on Tuesday.

"Continuing a two-decade trend, most Americans remain dissatisfied with the way things are going in the US -- 23% say they are satisfied, and 76% are dissatisfied," the pollster said.

Forty-eight percent are "very dissatisfied," down from the record-high 66% measured in January 2021.

The 23% of those satisfied is an increase from the 17% recorded in January 2022 and the 11% registered in January 2021.

The poll also showed a divide along partisan lines.

"While a larger proportion of Democrats are 'somewhat' (36%) rather than 'very' (28%) dissatisfied, the largest shares of independents (46%) and Republicans (75%) are very dissatisfied," it said.

The poll was conducted from January 2-22 among 1,001 adults from all US states and the District of Columbia. The margin of sampling error is �4 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.