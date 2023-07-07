Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Over 75% of Americans Say Current Impacts of Racism Should Be Taught in Schools - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) More than three-fourths of Americans believe that the current impacts of racism should be taught in schools, and over 80% think that the history of racism in the US should be part of curricula, according to a Gallup poll published on Friday.

"More than three in four Americans support curricula that teach students about the current impacts of racism (76%)," the pollster said.

Black Americans (87%) are more likely to support the inclusion of the current impacts of racism in the US, followed by Hispanic (77%) and White adults (72%).

A whopping 81% of Americans think that the history of racism in the US should be included in curricula.

"Even more Americans support teaching Black Americans' contributions to the U.S. and their impact on society today (86%). Black adults are slightly more likely than White and Hispanic adults to say these topics should be taught. Still, large majorities of each group agree," the pollster added.

At the same time, Americans look divided on including Juneteenth ” a new Federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the US ” in public school curricula. Sixty-one percent believe it should be included, with every fifth opposing it.

The poll was conducted from March 30-April 14 among 13,023 adults.

