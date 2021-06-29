Over 75% of Canadians Opposed to 'Canceling' of National Holiday - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The vast majority of Canadians are opposed to efforts to cancel the country's national holiday amid outrage over the discovery of the remains of hundreds of indigenous children at the sites of former forced assimilation schools, a Postmedia-Leger poll revealed.

The poll results made public on Monday showed that 77 percent of Canadians surveyed were opposed to the idea of scrapping Canada Day, with only 14 percent - mostly New Democrat Party (NDP) voters and younger citizens - supporting the call.

Respondents, generally, held positive views of the country, with nearly 70 percent saying Canada's history is something to celebrate and 46 percent expressed the view that Canada is one of the best countries in the world to live in.

However, respondents were divided in their intention to fly the national flag this Canada Day, with only 38 percent saying they plan on displaying the flag, while 46 percent said the opposite. Overall, 69 percent said they want the Canadian flag displayed more across Canada, while 11 percent disagreed, expressing fear that it would offend marginalized groups.

Several Canadian indigenous rights groups, led by Idle No More, have mounted an effort to scrap the national holiday, and are planning to stage protests throughout the country on July 1.

Canadian officials, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller and Indigenous-Crown Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett have said that Canada Day is a time for "reflection."

There have been calls by various groups to cancel the annual Canada Day celebration in commemoration of the country's confederation on July 1 before, however, the grisly discoveries have ignited widespread anger throughout the country leading to calls for the country to distance itself from its colonial history.

According to Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission report, released in 2015, roughly 150,000 aboriginal children were forcibly assimilated through the residential schools from 1883 to 1998, in a process equated to "cultural genocide."

The report discovered that around 3,200 died in the schools, with the greatest number of deaths taking place before 1940. Schools also had high rates of tuberculosis and other health incidences in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, with death rates remaining high until the 1950s.