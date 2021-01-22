Over 75% of Citizens in 6 European NATO States Support Ban of Nuclear Weapons - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The Nobel Prize-winning International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) released a poll on Friday showing overwhelming public support in six European NATO countries for the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW).

The TPNW, also known as the Nuclear Weapon Ban Treaty, or simply the Ban Treaty, entered into force this Friday. NATO as an organization has consistently rejected the TPNW. The Netherlands, a NATO member, was the only country to vote against the treaty's adoption in 2017.

"These polls show how out of touch NATO policy on nuclear weapons is with the democratic support for the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons," ICAN said in a press release.

The campaign commissioned YouGov to conduct the poll in Belgium, Denmark, Iceland, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain, surveying about 1,000 people in each. Over 75 percent of respondents replied "yes" to the question, "Do you think your country should join the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons?"

"Notably, those polled still overwhelmingly supported joining the TPNW even if their country would be the first NATO country to do so and they would face U.

S. pressure not to. In Belgium, Italy and the Netherlands, the polls also found popular support for removing U.S. nuclear weapons from their territory," the pollster said.

According to ICAN Executive Director Beatrice Fihn, the poll's findings show that "these governments' official positions are no longer tenable."

"Nuclear weapons have always been immoral, now they are illegal. The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons is a victory for all people, made possible by the efforts of civil society and the international community. A handful of nations have held the world hostage with these horrific weapons," Fihn was quoted as saying in the press release.

The Nuclear Weapon Ban Treaty prohibits nations from developing, testing, producing, manufacturing, transferring, possessing, stockpiling, using or threatening to use nuclear weapons, or allowing nuclear weapons to be stationed on their territory. As of January 22, 2021, the treaty has been signed by 86 countries and ratified by 51 of them.