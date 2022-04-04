Over 75% of Europeans Support Common Defense, Security Policy - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) An overwhelming majority of Europeans (77%) have expressed their support for the unified defense and security policy adopted by all member states, a new poll conducted by Eurobarometer shows.

"More than three-quarters of Europeans (77%) are in favour of 'a common defence and security policy among EU Member States'... Although it (support) has slightly decreased in the current survey from winter 2020- 2021 by one percentage point, support for this policy remains at a high level," the report said.

At the same time, 17% of respondents voted against this policy, a mere one percentage point increase since spring 2021.

Cyprus (95%), Lithuania (89%) and Estonia (87%) demonstrate the highest rates of support, with Sweden (58%) and Austria (61%) at the other end of the scale.

As many as 13 member states have demonstrated significant growth in public approval of the policy, with Ireland (75%, +9), Cyprus (95%, +5) and Croatia (79%, +5) at the top of the list. However, support declined in 13 EU countries, the most prominent examples being Slovakia (73%, -7), France (68%, -6) and Belgium (86%, -5).

The Standard Eurobarometer survey of winter 2021-2022 was carried out between January 18 and February 14 2022, with samples of about 1,000 interviews.