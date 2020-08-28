UrduPoint.com
Over 75% Of Nicaraguan Refugees In Costa Rica Face Hunger Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - UNHCR

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 10:18 PM

Over 75% of Nicaraguan Refugees in Costa Rica Face Hunger Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - UNHCR

More than 75 percent of Nicaraguan refugees in Costa Rica are on the brink of hunger due to the economic contraction triggered by the measures to address the novel coronavirus pandemic, UN Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) spokesperson Shabia Mantoo said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) More than 75 percent of Nicaraguan refugees in Costa Rica are on the brink of hunger due to the economic contraction triggered by the measures to address the novel coronavirus pandemic, UN Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) spokesperson Shabia Mantoo said on Friday.

"More than three-quarters of Nicaraguan refugees and asylum seekers in Costa Rica are going hungry, eating only once or twice a day as a result of the socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," Mantoo said during a press briefing.

Mantoo pointed out that the findings were based on a new humanitarian assessment conducted by UNHCR from July 30 to August 4 during which 275 families seeking refuge in Costa Rica were interviewed.

The assessment found that only 59 percent of the families reported having steady income, compared to 93 percent before the pandemic, and many of the 81,000 Nicaraguan refugees in Costa Rica are also at risk of homelessness, Mantoo said.

UNHCR needs nearly $27 million to address urgent needs of refugees in Costa Rica for the rest of the year and is currently funded at 46 percent, Mantoo added.

