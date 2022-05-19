Over 750 Azov Militants From Azovstal Surrendered in Past Day - Russian Defense Ministry

A total of 771 Ukrainian militants from the Azov neo-Nazi battalion (under criminal investigation in Russia), who had been blocked in the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol for the past weeks, have surrendered over the past day, Russian defense ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on Thursday

