UrduPoint.com

Over 750 Azov Militants From Azovstal Surrendered In Past Day - Russian Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2022 | 01:04 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) A total of 771 Ukrainian militants from the Azov neo-Nazi battalion (under criminal investigation in Russia), who had been blocked in the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol for the past weeks, have surrendered over the past day, Russian defense ministry spokesman Maj.

Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 771 militants of the nationalist Azov battalion blocked at the Azovstal plant in Mariupol have surrendered. In total, 1,730 militants have surrendered since May 16, including 80 injured," Konashenkov told reporters.

