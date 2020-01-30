Over 750 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Over 750 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Over 750 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 754 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign states: 191 people (including 58 women and 98 children) left Lebanon [for Syria] via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, while 563 people (including 169 women and 287 children) returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Syrian engineering units have, meanwhile, cleared of mines 2.8 hectares (6.9 acres) of land and destroyed 43 explosive devices over the past 24 hours, the center added.

Since 2011, Syria has suffered an armed conflict between various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations, and the government led by President Bashar Assad. Since government forces have regained control over most of the country from terrorists, the priority is now being given to reaching a political settlement and facilitating the return of refugees.