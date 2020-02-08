Over 750 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

More than 750 Syrian refugees have returned home from Lebanon and Jordan in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) More than 750 Syrian refugees have returned home from Lebanon and Jordan in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Saturday.

"Over the past day, a total of 778 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign territories: 211 people (including 63 women and 108 children) came from Lebanon via the Jdeydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 567 people (including 170 women and 289 children) from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

The center added that Syrian Armed Forces engineers have cleared 1.9 hectares (4.7 acres) of territory and dismantled 27 explosive devices over the past day.