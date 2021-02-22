UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 7,500 Cases Concerning Threats To Food, Drug Safety Filed In China

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 03:29 PM

Over 7,500 cases concerning threats to food, drug safety filed in China

Procuratorates across China have filed more than 7,500 cases concerning illegal online acts endangering food and drug safety in a public interest litigation campaign, according to the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Procuratorates across China have filed more than 7,500 cases concerning illegal online acts endangering food and drug safety in a public interest litigation campaign, according to the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP).

Some live-streaming and short video platform users had sold food items with no labeling or with false production license codes via live-streamed marketing or video recommendations, said the SPP, adding that information including ingredients, producer and date of production were not specified on the labels of the food items.

The SPP also noted that some users advertised food items via live-streaming or short videos, but asked customers to make deals offline to evade supervision.

The cases were filed between July 2020 and the end of the year. More than 4,700 cases were related to farm produce and nearly 1,000 involved health food, according to the SPP.

Launched in June 2020, the three-year supervision campaign also targets offenses that endanger public interests in the field of environmental protection.

The campaign is aimed at urging administrative departments to strengthen supervision in the field and punish those violating the law to protect the legitimate rights and interests of customers, said SPP official Hu Weilie.

Related Topics

China June July 2020

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,105 new COVID-19 cases, 3,355 reco ..

16 minutes ago

Russia reports 12,604 new coronavirus cases, 337 d ..

16 minutes ago

Mumbai imposes fresh virus restrictions after spik ..

2 minutes ago

Borrell Says EU Has Diplomatic Contacts With US, I ..

2 minutes ago

PM's visit to Sri Lanka to further cement economic ..

2 minutes ago

Gold price closes higher in Hong Kong

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.