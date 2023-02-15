UrduPoint.com

Over 7,500 International Personnel Working In Earthquake-Hit Areas In Turkey - Cavusoglu

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Over 7,500 International Personnel Working in Earthquake-Hit Areas in Turkey - Cavusoglu

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Wednesday that 100 countries have offered their assistance in tackling the aftermath of deadly earthquakes in the southeast of the country, with over 7,500 personnel working in the region.

"We see great support and solidarity from the international community. Some 100 countries have offered assistance, and there are currently 76 teams and 7,606 personnel on the ground. Two more countries will send teams, 712 people will arrive," Cavusoglu told a briefing with his counterpart from Bosnia and Herzegovina Elmedin Konakovic in Ankara.

Cavusoglu noted that some rescue teams have already completed their missions and returned back to their countries.

"Some want to continue working elsewhere, some are returning home. Twelve search and rescue teams have completed their missions and returned (to their countries)," Cavusoglu added.

Parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks on February 6. The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Turkey exceeded 35,000. In Syria, the World Health Organization has estimated the number of casualties at 8,500, while the Syrian Health Ministry said the death toll in the government-controlled areas topped 1,410 people.

